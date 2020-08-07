Other States

Ministers seek action against two Cong. MPs

After Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar sought strict action against party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, the entire Punjab Cabinet on Thursday also pitched for the duo’s immediate expulsion for their alleged ‘anti-party and anti-government’ activities.

The actions of the two Rajya Sabha MPs call for immediate and strict action by the party high command, said the Cabinet Ministers, seeking the dismissal of Mr. Bajwa and Mr. Dullo for attacking their own government in the State over the hooch tragedy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 12:18:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ministers-seek-action-against-two-cong-mps/article32289322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story