Ministers rush to Pune wall collapse site, CM orders probe

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high level probe into the Pune wall collapse and assured the Government will fix responsibility at all levels for the accident which claimed 15 lives on Saturday.

The Government deployed two of its senior ministers to the crash site and ordered the formulation of a high-level committee to oversee relief measures. A ₹5 lakh compensation was also announced for each of the deceased and ₹25,000 for the injured, the CM said.

“This is a serious tragedy. We will not only register an FIR but will ensure responsibility is fixed at all levels. Those responsible for this tragedy will be punished,” he said, adding that the State machinery has been directed to act against those who erred in an impartial manner

Mr. Fadnavis said a government committee will probe if the permissions were given appropriately and land was allotted in a legal manner.

“We will also ensure that the dead bodies are transported to the native land where the workers came from. We will take precautions to ensure this kind of a tragedy does not happen in the future,” the CM said while on his way to Nagpur.

Ravaged: The labour camps beside the wall that collapsed after heavy rain in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Mandar Tannu

The Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao also expressed grief on the death of workers in the building wall collapse at Kondhwa in Pune on Saturday.

Mr. Rao, in a statement, said, “I was deeply saddened to know about the death of innocent workers, including women and children in the incident of collapse of a compound wall of a residential complex in Pune. Every life lost in the incident was precious. My heart goes out to the kin of all those who lost their loved ones, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.”