Ministers, MP face protest at Unnao victim’s village

Protests broke out as Uttar Pradesh Ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun and Sakshi Maharaj, MP, reached the village of the Unnao gang-rape victim and met her family.

Protesters, including some local Congress leaders, sustained injuries as the police used force to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the residence of the victim and shouted, “Go Back”, and raised slogans against the State government and Mr. Maharaj. After chasing away the protesters, the Ministers and the MP were taken to the victim’s home, villagers said.

“The State government is standing with the aggrieved family. Criminals have been arrested ... Today, we have come to offer condolences to the aggrieved family members. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did his best to save the life of this daughter, and she was airlifted to Delhi, and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Death is not in our hands,” Mr. Maurya said. The guilty persons would not be spared, he added.

“A criminal is a criminal. If anyone tries to save the guilty persons, he too will be dealt with strictly by the law,” Mr. Maurya said. As he reached the victim’s residence around 8 p.m. to hand over a cheque for ₹25 lakh, Samajwadi Party workers demanded that the compensation be doubled to ₹50 lakh. Amid a protest by SP leaders, Mr. Maurya handed over the cheque. The SP leaders were arrested and later let off.

“The administration wants that the last rites of the rape victim be performed tonight but the family wants that them to be conducted tomorrow [Sunday] as some of their relatives are coming from Mumbai. The intention of the administration is not right,” Sunil Singh Sajan, SP MLC, said.

The SP district unit members, along with senior leaders, was present. Mr. Maharaj, when confronted by presspersons and angry people, said, “Stringent action will be initiated against the guilty persons. No one will be spared. An effort was made to tarnish the name of Unnao and we will not allow this to happen.”