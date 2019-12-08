Other States

Ministers, MP face protest at Unnao victim’s village

Seething rage: Congress workers protesting when a BJP MP arrived to visit the gang-rape victim’s home in Unnao on Saturday.

Seething rage: Congress workers protesting when a BJP MP arrived to visit the gang-rape victim’s home in Unnao on Saturday.  

more-in

Swami Prasad Maurya hands over cheque for ₹25 lakh to family amid protests by SP leaders

Protests broke out as Uttar Pradesh Ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun and Sakshi Maharaj, MP, reached the village of the Unnao gang-rape victim and met her family.

Protesters, including some local Congress leaders, sustained injuries as the police used force to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the residence of the victim and shouted, “Go Back”, and raised slogans against the State government and Mr. Maharaj. After chasing away the protesters, the Ministers and the MP were taken to the victim’s home, villagers said.

“The State government is standing with the aggrieved family. Criminals have been arrested ... Today, we have come to offer condolences to the aggrieved family members. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did his best to save the life of this daughter, and she was airlifted to Delhi, and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Death is not in our hands,” Mr. Maurya said. The guilty persons would not be spared, he added.

“A criminal is a criminal. If anyone tries to save the guilty persons, he too will be dealt with strictly by the law,” Mr. Maurya said. As he reached the victim’s residence around 8 p.m. to hand over a cheque for ₹25 lakh, Samajwadi Party workers demanded that the compensation be doubled to ₹50 lakh. Amid a protest by SP leaders, Mr. Maurya handed over the cheque. The SP leaders were arrested and later let off.

“The administration wants that the last rites of the rape victim be performed tonight but the family wants that them to be conducted tomorrow [Sunday] as some of their relatives are coming from Mumbai. The intention of the administration is not right,” Sunil Singh Sajan, SP MLC, said.

The SP district unit members, along with senior leaders, was present. Mr. Maharaj, when confronted by presspersons and angry people, said, “Stringent action will be initiated against the guilty persons. No one will be spared. An effort was made to tarnish the name of Unnao and we will not allow this to happen.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
politics
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 4:30:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ministers-mp-face-protest-at-unnao-victims-village/article30234268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY