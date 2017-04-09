Rajasthan Home Minister promises action in Alwar case

Under pressure to act in the case of lynching of a man for transporting cows in Alwar district, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said anyone found breaking the law will be punished.

He reiterated that the State government would take action against “both the sides”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th Standing Committee Meeting of the Inter-State Council in New Delhi, Mr. Kataria said though deceased Pehlu Khan, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, did not have valid papers to transport the cattle out of Rajasthan, the people who allegedly thrashed him and his companions had taken the matter in their own hands.

Mr. Kataria pointed out that only the Sub-Divisional Officer had the power to issue permit for carrying bovine animals out of the State.

FIR registered

“In this case, Pehlu Khan did not have valid documents,” he said.

An FIR was registered against him for illegally transporting cows, the Minister added

However, it was the police who admitted him and others to the hospital in Behror and registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code after the April 1 incident, he said.

“When he died, the case was converted to Section 302 (murder) and several persons have since been arrested.”

Law and order situation

The Minister denied that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated after the incident.

Pehlu Khan's family members have stated that he had purchased the cows with proper receipts at a cattle fair organised by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and was falsely accused of smuggling the bovine animals.

Two more held

The police have arrested two more persons – Dayanand, 40, and Neeraj, 19 – in connection with Pehlu Khan's murder, on the basis of video footage of the April 1 incident.

With the latest arrests, a total of five persons have been apprehended in the case.