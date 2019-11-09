Minister misleading people on EPF scam: U.P. Cong.

Unfazed by a defamation notice served on him by Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday accused the former of misleading people in connection with the ₹2,600-crore EPF scam.

“Most of the money of the employees’ PF was invested in the defaulter DHFL under the BJP government when Mr. Sharma was the Power Minister. Now, he is trying to take the issue in another direction in order to shun his responsibility and mislead people,” Mr. Lallu said.

The Congress leader, who was asked to apologise in the notice by the U.P. Minister within 24 hours for making “indecent allegations” regarding the scam against him, said Mr. Sharma was not disclosing facts about the investment. “Our demand was that cases be lodged against those responsible for it and the Minister be sacked,” he said.

“The chief minister talks about zero tolerance, but corruption continues right under his nose,” Lallu said, adding that those in power would have to give a satisfactory reply.

He said none of the queries raised by him on the process adopted for the investment had been answered by the Minister so far.