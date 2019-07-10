Minister, IAS officers named in mining scam

The CBI has registered two cases in Uttar Pradesh mining scam, naming former Minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers as accused, and carried out searches at 12 locations in the State, officials said on Wednesday.
The agency’s FIR names Prajapati, a former Minister in the Samajwadi Party government, and then Principal Secretary in the Geology and Mining Department Jiwesh Nandan, Special Secretary Santosh Kumar, then District Magistrates Abhay and Vivek, they said.
Mr. Nandan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the U.P. cadre, is presently posted as an Additional Secretary in the Defence Ministry, while Mr. Kumar is posted as Greater Sharda Sahayak Samadesh Region Development Pradhikari in Uttar Pradesh.
