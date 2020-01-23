Mining scam: Congress for CBI probe into Manohar Parrikar’s role

The Congress on Wednesday said it would approach the CBI for a probe into late Manohar Parrikar’s alleged role as then chief minister in the “illegal” renewal of iron ore mining leases in 2014, which were later quashed by the supreme court in February 2018.

Hitting back, a senior state BJP functionary said the Congress is speaking without any application of mind.

The Congress’ demand came two days after the Goa Lokayukta recommended a CBI inquiry against Parrikar’s successor and BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar into the matter.

The Goa Lokayukta also recommended a CBI inquiry against then mines secretary Pawan Kumar Sain and then director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya.

“The Congress had filed a complaint with then governor and then director general of police in October 2018 on the issue, but no action was initiated,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar told reporters in Margao.

He said the Congress had specifically named then CM Parrikar, who had succeeded Mr. Parsekar in March 2017 in another term, in the “mining lease scam”.

“But within a fortnight of filing the complaint, then superintendent of police (crime branch) Karthik Kashyap had reverted saying no substance was found in the allegations,” Mr. Chodankar claimed.

The Congress stand is vindicated, he said referring to the Lokayukta’s order.

“In the affidavit filed before the Lokayukta, Mr. Parsekar himself had said that the process to renew leases was started by Parrikar and he just continued it, as the government is a continuous process,” Mr. Chodankar said.

In the next seven days, the Congress will file a formal complaint with the CBI, seeking investigation into the renewal of leases, he said.