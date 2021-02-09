‘Mini Kaziranga’ has 58 waterfowl species

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, which has the highest concentration of the one-horned rhinoceros, has 58 species of waterfowls, the annual survey of the birds, conducted on February 7, has revealed.
The number is six fewer than last year, when the sanctuary recorded 64 species during the second waterfowl census.
Sited 45 km east of Guwahati, the 16 sq. km Pobitora Sanctuary had an estimated 102 rhinos in 2018. At 6.375 rhinos per square kilometre, the concentration of the herbivore in the sanctuary is higher than that in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve further east.
The sanctuary is often referred to as ‘Mini Kaziranga’ because its landscape and fauna are similar to that of the national park.
“This year, a total of 58 waterfowl species with more than 24,000 individuals were recorded. Last year, 64 waterfowl species were recorded with more than 15,000 individuals,” Mukul Tamuli, Pobitora’s range officer, said.
About 30 people comprising forest staff, members of environment research group Aaranyak, students and faculty members of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, local volunteers and birders had participated in the survey.
