Miners threaten stir over coal ‘import’

Coal miners and traders in Meghalaya have threatened mass defiance of the lockdown over what is being seen as the State government’s move to “carry coal to Newcastle.”

The government had on May 6 issued an order allowing transportation of coal from Assam and other States for cement plants here, some of them in East Jaintia Hills district. The ‘irony’ of the order was not lost on many in the district whose economy began suffering after the National Green Tribunal banned the rat-hole coal mining in April 2014.

“We have set the government a four-day deadline,” said Shanbor Lamare, secretary of the Jaintia Coal Miner and Dealer Association. “We will defy the lockdown if the government fails to heed our demand,” said Albinus Lamurong of the Meghalaya People’s Labour Union, Jaintia Hills.