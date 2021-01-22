Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya

Miners in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills. Image used for representation purpose. File

At least six people were killed in an accident at a mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, a senior official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner E. Kharmalki said the incident took place late on Thursday at a mining site near Dienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages.

"Altogether, six persons were killed. While the workers were digging a hole in the mine, suddenly the mechanical structure dismantled following which they fell into a pit and died," he said.

Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding, most of them are from neighbouring Assam.

Mr. Kharmalki said it was not clear yet whether the workers were engaged in coal mining or stone mining activities.

Police has lodged a case against the employer and investigation is underway.

In December 2018, 15 people were killed in a similar mine accident in the State.