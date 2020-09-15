Other States

Milk, not eggs, will help combat malnutrition in Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said milk instead of eggs would be served to malnourished children, contrasting an announcement recently by Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi.

“The government will distribute milk to malnourished children. To keep malnourishment away, milk not eggs,” Mr. Chouhan said. The State government has planned to distribute milk to children at anganwadi centres on September 17 during the “Gareeb Kalyan Saptah” (poor’s welfare week), to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days ago, Ms. Devi had reiterated her proposal to provide eggs to children and pregnant women. A former Congress leader who switched over during the political turmoil in March, Ms. Devi had first made the announcement during her previous stint while holding the same portfolio.

At least 42% children under five are stunted, while 43% are underweight in the State, according to the National Family Health Survey — 4 (2015-2016).

