Military funeral for soldier in Tripura

Agartala

07 June 2020 02:16 IST

Bijay Debbarma was critically wounded in an accident on May 22 and succumbed to his injuries on June 3

Bijay Debbarma, 34, a soldier from Tripura who recently died in an accident was accorded a military funeral on Saturday. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb mourned his demise and described him as a ‘martyr’.

Debbarma was posted at an advanced position in Arunachal Pradesh along the border with China. He was critically wounded in an accident on May 22 and succumbed to his injuries on June 3.

An Air Force flight landed with the coffin at the MBB Airport here on Friday night. The body was then taken to his home at Guliraibari in Bisramganj under Sepahijala district.

Soldiers of the Military Station in Agartala performed the ceremonial funeral on Saturday before he was cremated. Senior army, police and State government officials were present.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb offered condolences to Debbarma’s family.