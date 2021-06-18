Militants shot dead a policeman in Srinagar: Police

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a police personnel, Javaid Ahmad, near his residence at Srinagar's Saidpora area

Unidentified gunmen killed a policeman outside his house in Srinagar's Saidapora area on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a police personnel, Javaid Ahmad, near his residence at Srinagar's Saidpora area.

"He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The area was cordoned off (after the attack) and a search is going on," the police said.

A spokesman of the J&K Apni Party, while condemning the attack, described it "horrific and shameful". "This cycle of violence serves no cause and begets only misery," the spokesman said.