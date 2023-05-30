Militants shoot dead civilian in Kashmir’s Anantnag district

May 30, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - SRINAGAR

Militants shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Deepu, a resident of Udhampur district, who was working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

The police said a case was registered. “An investigation is going on.”

This is the second killing of a civilian in Kashmir this year. In February, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was working as a bank guard, was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

