Militants shoot and injure policeman in Anantnag

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 01:58 IST

Militants shot and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday evening. A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 7.20 p.m. in the Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag. “Terrorists fired upon a police personnel at his residential house in Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries,” the spokesperson said. The injured policeman was identified as senior Constable Firdous Ahmad. “Ahmad was shifted to the Sub District Hospital, Bijbehara, for treatment. Later, he was referred to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” the police said. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances pertaining to this terror crime, the police said.



