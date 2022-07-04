Militants shoot and injure policeman in Anantnag
The policeman was fired upon by terrorists at his residential house in Anantnag, say police
Militants shot and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday evening.
A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 7.20 p.m. in the Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag. “Terrorists fired upon a police personnel at his residential house in Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries,” the spokesperson said.
The injured policeman was identified as senior Constable Firdous Ahmad. “Ahmad was shifted to the Sub District Hospital, Bijbehara, for treatment. Later, he was referred to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” the police said.
An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances pertaining to this terror crime, the police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.