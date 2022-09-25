Two militants killed near LoC in Kupwara, say police

Army personnel leave after an encounter with the militants in Kupwara. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on September 25, 2022.

"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near the LoC at Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained," a J&K police spokesman said.

Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades have been recovered from the slain militants, the police said.

Meanwhile, a residential house has been attached in north Kashmir's Bandipora "for wilfully sheltering and harbouring militants".

The police attached the residential house of Bashir Ahmad Mir of Wanpora Gurez, at present living at Watrina, after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

The house was linked to a case in which two hardcore militants were neutralised on 2021.

“The investigation proved beyond doubt that the house was used for the purpose of militancy, sheltering, harbouring militants and such act was voluntarily and knowingly given by the member of the family. Many attacks on civilians and protected persons were carried, conspired and planned by militants while using this house as a hideout,” it reads.

The Bandipora police requested locals "not to harbour or give shelter to militants, failing which they will be liable to action under law including property attachment of movable or immovable proceedings."

“In case of any forced and coercive entry by militants into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately, otherwise proceedings under law will follow against such houses or other properties,” the police warned.