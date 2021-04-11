2 militants killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Google Maps image locates Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar

11 April 2021 08:17 IST

Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants in Hadipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian districts.

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.

One militant was killed on Saturday.

Two more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said.

According to the police, one of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender.

“Parents also made appeals. But other terrorists didn't let him surrender,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation in the area is going on, the official said.