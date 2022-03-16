Three LeT militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Police say they were involved in the recent killing of a Sarpanch

Army jawans at the encounter site in Charsoo area of Awantipora Pulwama district of south Kashmir on March 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in Srinagar's Nowgam area on Wednesday. The Jammu & Kashmir Police said they involved in the recent killing of a Sarpanch.

"As per the police records, the killed terrorists were affiliated with the LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF). They have been active since 2021. All the three slain were involved in the recent killing of the Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, in Srinagar's Khanmoh area [on March 9, 2022]," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The trio was encircled by a joint team of the police and the Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles, which launched a midnight operation "on a specific input generated by the police".

"During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which was retaliated effectively. Later, the CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] also joined the operation," the police said.

The slain militants were identified as Adil Nabi Teli from Pampore, Shakir Ahmad Tantray from Shopian, and Yasir Ahmad Wagay from Kulgam.

The police said the trio was "planning to attack on the security forces on the national highway".

The police said Teli, along with his associates, was also involved in the killing of Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Nowgam on June 22, 2021 and Javaid Ahmed Malik at Lurgam, Tral, and a grenade attack in Srinagar.

The police said Shakir and Yasir were behind the killing of Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Ashraf in Anantnag's Bijbehara on December 22, 2021.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, three AK Magazines, 14 AK rounds, two pistols, four pistol magazines, six pistol rounds were recovered from the site of encounter," the police said.

Mr. Kumar said the operation against wanted terrorists was "a big success".