Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Army jawan near an encounter site in Pulwama district. File

Army jawan near an encounter site in Pulwama district. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Police official said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.

Three militants were killed in an encounter security forces in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.

In the encounter, three militants were killed, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

