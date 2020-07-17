Three militants killed in Kulgam encounter, two security personnel injured

Srinagar

17 July 2020 07:57 IST

Three militants were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early on Friday morning in Nagnad area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Three militants were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.