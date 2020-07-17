Other States

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

An Army jawan takes position near an encounter site in South Kashmir's Kulgam. File photo for representation.

An Army jawan takes position near an encounter site in South Kashmir's Kulgam. File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early on Friday morning in Nagnad area of Kulgam district.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early on Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

