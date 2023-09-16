ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants killed in Baramulla encounter: Jammu and Kashmir police

September 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Srinagar

They were killed in Hathlanga area of Uri, where militants were hiding

The Hindu Bureau

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces near the LoC in Baramulla district of J&K. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 16.

They were killed in Hathlanga area of Uri, where militants were hiding.

“A search party proceeded towards a suspected spot. The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, leading to an encounter. Two terrorists have been killed and the operation is in progress,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the third such encounter this week in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, two encounters broke out in Rajouri and Anantnag.

Officials said the combing operation in Anantnag’s Gadool area continued for the fourth day on September 16.

The security forces suspect two to three militants were hiding in the Gadool hill in Anantnag, where the anti-militancy operation continues.

 Four soldiers and two militants were killed during the encounters in Rajouri and Anantnag.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US