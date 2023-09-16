September 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Srinagar

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 16.

They were killed in Hathlanga area of Uri, where militants were hiding.

“A search party proceeded towards a suspected spot. The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, leading to an encounter. Two terrorists have been killed and the operation is in progress,” the police said.

This is the third such encounter this week in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, two encounters broke out in Rajouri and Anantnag.

Officials said the combing operation in Anantnag’s Gadool area continued for the fourth day on September 16.

The security forces suspect two to three militants were hiding in the Gadool hill in Anantnag, where the anti-militancy operation continues.

Four soldiers and two militants were killed during the encounters in Rajouri and Anantnag.

