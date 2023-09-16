HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two militants killed in Baramulla encounter: Jammu and Kashmir police

They were killed in Hathlanga area of Uri, where militants were hiding

September 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces near the LoC in Baramulla district of J&K. File

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces near the LoC in Baramulla district of J&K. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 16.

They were killed in Hathlanga area of Uri, where militants were hiding.

“A search party proceeded towards a suspected spot. The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, leading to an encounter. Two terrorists have been killed and the operation is in progress,” the police said.

This is the third such encounter this week in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, two encounters broke out in Rajouri and Anantnag.

Officials said the combing operation in Anantnag’s Gadool area continued for the fourth day on September 16.

The security forces suspect two to three militants were hiding in the Gadool hill in Anantnag, where the anti-militancy operation continues.

 Four soldiers and two militants were killed during the encounters in Rajouri and Anantnag.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.