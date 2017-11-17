Other States

Militants kill sub-inspector in Srinagar

Sub-inspector Imran Tak who was killed by militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 17, 2017. Photo: Special Arrangement

A policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by militants in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 17.

Three militants travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said.

The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.

A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.

