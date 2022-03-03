Militants kill elected ‘panch’ in south Kashmir

He was fatally injured in terror incident, say police

An elected grassroots representative was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam late on Wednesday evening. A police spokesperson said terrorists fired upon a ‘panch’, identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar from Kolpora in Srundoo area of Kulgam around 8.45 p.m. “In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesperson said. The police said Dar had contested the 2018 panchayat elections as an independent candidate. “The police have registered a case into the killing. An investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the circumstances that lead to this terror crime,” the police said. The area where the incident took place was cordoned off and a search was conducted. However, there were no reports of any arrests during the searches. Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah termed the killing “very unfortunate”. “I strongly condemn the assassination of ‘panch’ Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family,” Mr. Abdullah said. A spokesman of Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference said, “The dance of death has already taken a toll on human lives in Kashmir. We strongly condemn this barbaric act. The killing spree should end for a peaceful and developing Kashmir.”