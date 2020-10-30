Militants kill 3 BJP workers in Kashmir

District youth secretary of Kulgam among the victims

Suspected militants shot dead three BJP workers, including the party’s district youth secretary, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. at Kulgam’s Y.K. Pora area. “Terrorists fired upon the three BJP workers. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where all were declared brought dead,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The police identified the deceased BJP workers as Fida Hussian Yatoo, the party's district youth secretary, Umar Rahseed Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, both BJP workers.

“Senior police officers reached the terror spot and the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. We suspect the hand of the Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the IGP said.

The police have lodged a case in the incident. “Investigation is in progress and officers are establishing the circumstances of this terror crime,” the police said.

The BJP has condemned the attack with party spokesperson Altaf Thakur terming in “barbaric.”.

Earlier this year, three BJP leaders were killed in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.