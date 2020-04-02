Militants kill 2 civilians in Kulgam: police

Two civilians were killed by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday night.
A police spokesman said militant fired upon two civilians around 11:20 p.m. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists shot dead two persons identified as Siraj Ahmad Gorse and Ghulam Hassan Wagay, both residents of Nandimarg,” said the spokesman.
The local police reached the spot and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. “The investigation is in progress,” said the police.
