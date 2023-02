February 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A civilian was shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening, the J&K Police said.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured one Asif Ganai, son of Martyr Head Constable Ali Mohd Ganai outside a mosque in Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara, Anantnag. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment,” a J&K Police spokesman said.

The police said the area, where the attack had taken place, was cordoned off.