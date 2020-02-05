Other States

2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside Srinagar

Representational image

Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces

Two militants were killed and a CRPF jawan died in a gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, officials said.

The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.

