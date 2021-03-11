Other States

Militants cornered, encounter on in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“An encounter has started with the militants at Kandipora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job,” a Srinagar-based police spokesman said.

According to the police, two or three militants may be hiding at the site.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. The chief of Al-Badr was killed in an encounter in Sopore in north Kashmir's on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 3:39:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/militants-cornered-encounter-on-in-anantnag/article34040338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY