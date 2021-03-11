Militants cornered, encounter on in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“An encounter has started with the militants at Kandipora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job,” a Srinagar-based police spokesman said.

According to the police, two or three militants may be hiding at the site.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. The chief of Al-Badr was killed in an encounter in Sopore in north Kashmir's on Tuesday.