Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J&K's Chanapora

Srinagar

06 February 2021 18:26 IST

‘The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers’

Militants attacked a security forces team in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said.

Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O.P. Tiwari said.

He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.

The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Further details are being ascertained, Mr. Tiwari said.