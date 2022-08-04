Other States

Militants attack police vehicle in Srinagar, no casualty: Police 

Indian army soldiers walks towards their vehicles as they leave the site of a gunbattle in Malwah village, north of Srinagar. File (Image for representation) | Photo Credit: AP
Special Correspondent SRINAGAR August 04, 2022 03:00 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:45 IST

Militants attacked a police patrol in a high-security zone in Srinagar’s Aloochibagh on Wednesday evening. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

“In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle with a small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area,” a police spokesman said.

The police said there was no injury or other damage in the attack. “A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area,” the police added.

“A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area”Srinagar police

