Militants attack police vehicle in Srinagar, no casualty: Police 

Militants attack police vehicle in Srinagar, no casualty: PoliceSRINAGAR August 04, 2022 03:00 IST
Militants attacked a police patrol in a high-security zone in Srinagar’s Aloochibagh on Wednesday evening. However, there were no reports of any casualty.
“In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle with a small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area,” a police spokesman said.
The police said there was no injury or other damage in the attack. “A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area,” the police added.
