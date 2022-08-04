Militants attack police vehicle in Srinagar, no casualty: Police

Militants attacked a police patrol in a high-security zone in Srinagar’s Aloochibagh on Wednesday evening. However, there were no reports of any casualty. “In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle with a small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area,” a police spokesman said. The police said there was no injury or other damage in the attack. “A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area,” the police added. “A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area”Srinagar police



