Militants attack CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

19 January 2022 23:01 IST

Militants opened fire on a CRPF mobile bunker in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday evening. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

An official said gunmen opened fire on a mobile bunker of the CRPF near F.M. Gali on the Khanabal-Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Preliminary reports suggested that the militants fired three to four bullets at the vehicle and fled from the spot, which was later cordoned off by the security forces.

