Militant, soldier killed near LoC in Kupwara

A militant and a soldier were killed on Friday during the Army’s anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The deceased soldier was identified as Jasvir Singh of 6-JAK Rifles.

According to officials, during the operation, the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of three to four militants in Tangdhar sector. Security agencies suspect the group may be a part of the Border Action Team (BAT) that usually attacks military installations near LoC.

The infiltration bid came on the seventh death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the Army recovered one AK-47, four pistols, three AK-47 magazines, three pistol magazines, five hand grenades and ammunition from the slain militant, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately.