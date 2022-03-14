Militant modules behind killing of off–duty jawans, sarpanch busted: police

Targeted killings saw a sudden spike in past one week in the Valley

Army personnel pay tribute to their colleague Sameer Ahmad Malla during his funeral at Lokipora area of Budgam district, Friday, March 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The J&K police have busted militant modules behind the killing of two off–duty security personnel and a sarpanch in Kashmir, as militants’ targeted killings saw a sudden spike in the past one week in the Valley.

The police on Monday said the missing off–duty soldier, whose body was found in Budgam on March 10 three days after he was abducted in central Kashmir, was killed by the militants of the Lashkar–e–Taiba (LeT).

“The death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla from Budgam’s Khag turned to be a terror act of abduction and murder. One terrorist associate of the LeT terror outfit involved in the crime has been arrested. Other three LeT terrorists involved have also been identified and shall soon be dealt with under law,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said they have also arrested the killer of an off–duty CRPF personnel killed in Shopian on March 12.

“The weapon of offence [pistol] has been recovered on his disclosure. One over ground worker, who accompanied him during terror crime, was also arrested. The terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT ‘commander’ Abid Ramzan Sheikh,” the IGP said.

The CRPF jawan, Mukhtar Ahmad, of Check Chotipora Shopian was fired in his native village on his return home on leave.

The police said they had also busted a terror module in Kulgam that was behind the killing of a sarpanch on March 11.

“The terror module of the Hizbul Mujahideen was involved in the recent killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested three terrorist associates actively involved and recovered incriminating materials including two pistols on their disclosure,” the police said.

IGP Kumar said the vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. “During investigation, it was learnt that the sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM chief terrorist Farooq Nalli.”

Two sarpanchs and the two off–duty security personnel were killed in stepped up targeted killings by militants in the past 10 days in Kashmir. The attacks have spurred stepped up vigil and fresh measures from the security agencies in Kashmir to stop such attacks.