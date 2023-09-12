HamberMenu
Militant killed, three security personnel injured in Rajouri encounter

Additional troops are in place to prevent hiding militants from escaping the site

September 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
The gunfire between the militants and the security forces continued till September 12 evening. Image for representation purpose only. File

The gunfire between the militants and the security forces continued till September 12 evening. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

One militant was killed and three security personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on September 12.

A police spokesman said two army jawans and J&K Police’s Special Police Official (SPO) were among the injured.

Preliminary reports suggested that a group of militants, believed to be two to three, was encircled following a tip-off generated by the police in Narla area of Rajouri district.

The gunfire between the militants and the security forces continued till Tuesday evening. “One militant has been killed,” the police said.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to thwart any attempt by hiding militants to escape from the encounter site.

