Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

Militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area of Shopian district

PTI Srinagar:
September 12, 2022 16:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 12, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
encounters
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app