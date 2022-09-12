Other States

Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 12, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.


