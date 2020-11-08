Other States

Militant killed near LoC in Kupwara: Army

One militant was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Sunday.

“Suspicious move of unidentified persons was detected by own patrolling party near the LoC fence at Machil Sector on the intervening night of November 7/8,” a spokesman said.

He said militants were trying to infiltrate and were intercepted by troops. “A contact was established and one militant was killed,” the spokesman said.

He said one AK-47 rifle and two bags were recovered from the slain militant.

The operation was on in the border area, officials said.

