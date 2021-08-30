Militant killed near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Army thwarts infiltration bid

Jammu: One armed infiltrator was on August 30 killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district.

An Army spokesman said the terrorist from across the LoC made an attempt to cross into Poonch Sector.

“Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid with effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist, in which one terrorist was neutralised,” the spokesman said.

The Army said the slain militant’s body along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered.

“The operation is still in progress in the area,” he said.

This action by alert Army troops displays the resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the LoC, the Army added.