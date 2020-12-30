Militant killed in Srinagar encounter, another still hiding at site

One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, which started on December 29 evening, on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 30.
“One militant has been killed so far in the ongoing encounter. However, the identity of militant could not be established as of now,” the police said.
Another militant is believed to be still hiding in the area.
The operation, which was suspended due to darkness on December 29 night, resumed in the morning.
An official said two militants had been trapped at the encounter site in Srinagar’s Hokarsar in Lawaypora area.
“The militants were trapped during a search operation,” the police said.
The operation is being carried out by a joint team of the police, the Army’s 02 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force.
Police sources said locals held protests during the operation and some youth started throwing stones.
Reinforcements were also rushed to the site to stop any attempt by the militants to escape, officials said.
