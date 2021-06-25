Militant killed in Shopian

One militant was killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday. Meanwhile, the security forces foiled an infiltration in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar.

A police spokesman said the militant was killed in an encounter between the security forces and hiding militants in Hanjipora village of Kachdoora hamlet in Shopian.

The encounter broke out during an anti-militancy operation apparently launched following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

The police did not identify the slain militants or his outfit immediately. “The operation is on in the area,” the police said.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the police, the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF.

Infiltration foiled

The police said the security forces foiled an infiltration in north Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday.

“The Kupwara police, along with the Army’s 7RR and Border Security Forces’ 87 Battalion foiled an infiltration at Tangdhar area,” the police said.

The spokesman said arms, ammunition and drugs left behind by the infiltrators, including one AK47, one pistol, two grenades and other ammunition and six packets of heroin (market value approx ₹ 30 crore) have been recovered in the area.