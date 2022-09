Incident happened during a search operation at Heff Shirmal area in Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on September 12.

A gunfight broke out between hiding militants and the security forces during a search operation at Heff Shirmal area in Shopian. “One terrorist has been killed. The operation is in progress. The police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

Further details are awaited.