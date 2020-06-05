Other States

Militant killed in Rajouri encounter

The gunfight erupted after a specific input about the presence of militants was followed up by a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) operation in Mehari village of Rajouri's Kalakote area by the Army and the police

Security forces killed one militant in an ongoing operation in Mehari village of Rajouri district in the Pir Panjal valley.

"One militant was killed. One AK-47 and grenades were recovered," a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The gunfight erupted after a specific input about the presence of militants was followed up by a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) operation in Mehari village of Rajouri's Kalakote area by the Army and the police.

"The operation is going on and the entire area has been sealed," the police said.

The identification of the militant is being ascertained, he added.

