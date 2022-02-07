Militant killed in Pulwama encounter, say police

A police spokesman said an encounter broke out at Nambal area of Awantipora in Pulwama district

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said an encounter broke out at Nambal area of Awantipora in Pulwama district in the evening.

“One terrorist was killed (in the encounter),” the police said.

The police could not immediately identify the slain militant. Initial reports suggested that the encounter started during a random checking in the area.

Meanwhile, militants carried out a grenade attack on the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday evening.

Officials said the grenade exploded on the roadside and no security personnel was injured in the explosion.

The police said the encounter in Awantipora broke out after a raid was conducted by a small team of police at Nambal area, based on a specific input.

“During the raid, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately upon the police party, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the meantime, reinforcement of 42RR of the Army immediately reached at the encounter site,” the police said.

The police identified the slain militant as Irfan Ahamd Sheikh from Karemabad in Pulwama.

“He was linked with the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s The Resistance Front,” the police said.

“The killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks,” the police said.

He said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol was recovered from the site of encounter.