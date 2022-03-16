Other States

Militant killed in operation: police

Army jawans at the encounter site in Charsoo area of Awantipora Pulwama district of south Kashmir on March 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
The Hindu Bureau Srinagar March 16, 2022 09:51 IST
Updated: March 16, 2022 15:06 IST

A militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area on Wednesday, the police said.

“Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT] and The Resistance Front, involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, [are] trapped at the Nowgam encounter site,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar stated.

The militants were encircled at night in a joint operation of the security forces. The militants engaged the security forces in a gunfight, officials said.

Train services between Budgam and Baramulla were suspended due to the encounter near Nowgam, where the main stopover in Srinagar is located.

