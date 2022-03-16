Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar anti-militancy operation: Police

The Hindu Bureau March 16, 2022 09:51 IST

‘Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front are trapped at the Nowgam encounter site,’ said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

Army jawans rush towards the encounter site in Charsoo area of Awantipora Pulwama district south Kashmir on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. “Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front, involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, (are) trapped at the Nowgam encounter site,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. The militants were encircled during the night in a joint operation of the security forces. The hiding militants engaged the security forces in a gunfight as they search party zeroed in on them, officials said. Meanwhile, the train services between Budgam and Baramulla were suspended due to the encounter near Nowgam, where the main stopover in Srinagar is located. The police said the operation is on in the area.



