Militant killed in Ganderbal encounter

One more militant was killed on Tuesday morning as an operation by the security forces in a forest range in Ganderbal district, adjacent to Srinagar, entered the fourth day.

“Security forces had a fresh contact on Tuesday morning. In the gunfight, one militant was killed,” Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal said.

Officials said one non-local militant was killed and two rifles were recovered on Saturday.

Sources said the two militants were part of a new group which infiltrated from the Gurez sector and trekked into Ganderbal district from the hilly passes of the Bakhtor area of Gurez valley.

The operation is on, the police said, to nab other militants in Trumkhal in the Gangbal area, at an altitude of around 4,000 metres. “The identity of the slain militant could not be established immediately,” Mr. Poswal said. The area has been restricted for civilians and Bakerwals, the nomadic community which uses the passes to graze animals. “No civilian movement is allowed till the area is cleared of explosives,” said the police.

The operation has the entire security apparatus on the toes. An official in the counter-insurgency grid said the Gangbal route was abandoned by militants in early 1990s. “In case the militants revive the route, it will take them less than one day to reach Srinagar and strike in the capital,” said the police officer.