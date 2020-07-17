Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

17 July 2020 07:57 IST

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, the police said.

The security forces launched a search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area following the information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened firing on the security forces.

Advertising

Advertising

One militant has been killed in the operation which was going on, the official added.